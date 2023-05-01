Arlington hosts bilateral meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers

The bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, started in the U.S. According to Sputnik, this was reported by the Twitter of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, while the Armenian Foreign Ministry has not reported about the meeting yet.
The meeting takes place at the U.S. Secretary of State's Training Center in Arlington, with organizational support from Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Previously, Mirzoyan and Bayramov met with Blinken separately and then held a trilateral meeting with him. The meetings took place in Washington, D.C.