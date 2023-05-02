Natural gas leak causes explosion in Armenia, injured are taken to Yerevan burn center

At 1:14am on Tuesday, the Kotayk provincial crisis management center of Armenia received information that an explosion had occurred due to a natural gas leak in a dormitory apartment of Abovyan city, and there were injured.

It was found that the explosion was caused by natural gas leaking from a 20kg natural gas cylinder, and the wall of the living room of the aforesaid apartment had collapsed.

Apartment residents T. A. (born in 1964) and K. O. (born in 1972) sustained burns, were transferred to Abovyan Medical Center, and then to the National Burn Center in Yerevan. Doctors have said they are in moderate condition.