Israel damages Aleppo airport runway during its attack on city
Israel damages Aleppo airport runway during its attack on city
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israeli Air Force planes fired missiles at Syrian army positions in the suburbs of Aleppo, 360 kilometers from Syrian capital Damascus, on Tuesday.

As a result of this attack, the runway of Nairab international airport was damaged, Syria television reported.

The airport is out of service.

A Syrian Armed Forces source told the aforesaid TV channel that the Syrian air defense system countered the Israeli missile attack.

"Our anti-aircraft guns managed to hit several air targets," he said. "While pushing back the attack, one Syrian soldier was killed, seven more people, including two civilians, were wounded."

After the Israeli attack on March 7, the international airport of Aleppo did not work for more than two weeks. And the deliveries of humanitarian aid by air bridge to the Syrian population affected by the February 6 earthquake were temporarily carried out through Latakia and Damascus.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
Turkey defense minister calls Syria talks in Moscow ‘positive’
“An important contribution has been made,” Akar said…
 Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps advisor killed in Israel attack on Damascus
Syria's air defense systems shot down some of the rockets that were fired from the Golan Heights occupied by the Israeli military...
 US carries out airstrikes in Syria
Against Iran-aligned groups whom it blamed for a drone attack that killed an American contractor, wounded another, and also hurt five U.S. troops, the Pentagon said…
 Mikhail Bogdanov: Russia is coordinating consultations’ timeframe with Syria, Iran, Turkey
The Russian deputy FM noted…
 Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria delegations’ scheduled meeting in Moscow postponed
Regarding the Syrian settlement…
 Meeting of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria MFAs’ delegations to take place in Moscow this week
The Turkish state television informed…
