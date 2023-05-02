News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Optimar research center pre-election survey: Turkey's Erdogan to get 51.4%, Kilicdaroglu to garner 48.6% of votes
Optimar research center pre-election survey: Turkey's Erdogan to get 51.4%, Kilicdaroglu to garner 48.6% of votes
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will get 51.4 percent of the votes, and his opponent—the only opposition candidate—Kemal Kilicdaroglu, will garner 48.6 percent, according to a pre-election survey of the Optimar research center, presented by the Hurriyet daily.

The survey was conducted among 3,005 people, and from April 25 to 28.

"The two [presidential] candidates are on the rise in the last ten days. Erdogan overcame the decline after the earthquake and has been on the rise for two weeks. Kilicdaroglu is the second candidate who increased the number of votes. Optimar’s question ‘Which of the two candidates will you vote for in the presidential elections?’ 51.4 percent of the respondents answered Erdogan, and 48.6 percent—Kilicdaroglu. Thus, Erdogan apparently came close to the result with which he won the 2018 elections," Hurriyet wrote.

The results for the question about the four presidential candidates are as follows: Erdogan: 48.6%, Kilicdaroglu: 44.1%, Muharem Ince: 4.3%, and Sinan Ogan: 3%.

The aforesaid daily noted that these predictions about the elections indicate that there will be a second round.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are scheduled for May 14.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election runoff probability is more than 50%
The expected votes of incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main rival, the only candidate of the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, are close…
 Turkey party leader: We will retire Erdogan on May 14 evening
Meral Aksener of the nationalist Good Party…
 Incumbent Erdogan officially nominated as presidential candidate in Turkey upcoming elections
The respective application was submitted to the Supreme Election Council…
 Erdogan signs decree on holding general elections in Turkey
Accordingly, the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place on May 14…
 Erdogan announces Turkey general elections’ date
The presidential and parliamentary elections…
 Reuters: Erdogan rejects idea of postponing elections in Turkey
The source also said that the idea of postponing the elections has been cast a shadow...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos