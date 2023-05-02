Optimar research center pre-election survey: Turkey's Erdogan to get 51.4%, Kilicdaroglu to garner 48.6% of votes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will get 51.4 percent of the votes, and his opponent—the only opposition candidate—Kemal Kilicdaroglu, will garner 48.6 percent, according to a pre-election survey of the Optimar research center, presented by the Hurriyet daily.

The survey was conducted among 3,005 people, and from April 25 to 28.

"The two [presidential] candidates are on the rise in the last ten days. Erdogan overcame the decline after the earthquake and has been on the rise for two weeks. Kilicdaroglu is the second candidate who increased the number of votes. Optimar’s question ‘Which of the two candidates will you vote for in the presidential elections?’ 51.4 percent of the respondents answered Erdogan, and 48.6 percent—Kilicdaroglu. Thus, Erdogan apparently came close to the result with which he won the 2018 elections," Hurriyet wrote.

The results for the question about the four presidential candidates are as follows: Erdogan: 48.6%, Kilicdaroglu: 44.1%, Muharem Ince: 4.3%, and Sinan Ogan: 3%.

The aforesaid daily noted that these predictions about the elections indicate that there will be a second round.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are scheduled for May 14.