Sisak Gabrielyan: There is interest from India, US to shoot film in Armenia
Sisak Gabrielyan: There is interest from India, US to shoot film in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Sisak Gabrielyan, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, proposes the reimbursement of a certain part of the money that is spent on goods and services directly related to film production in Armenia. He made such a proposal at the NA regular session Tuesday, submitting the respective draft law.

"A film has its own budget, and certain expenses are included in that budget. We stipulate by law that in case of expenses directly related to film production—the government will define the list of these products—, filmmakers will receive up to 20-percent reimbursement.

"During the meeting, the filmmakers assured us that if this law is passed in the near future, we will have a considerable increase in film production. There are certain preliminary arrangements for making a film in Armenia. According to the filmmakers, the climatic conditions in Armenia are among the best. I also know that there is great interest from India and the US to make a film in Armenia," said Gabrielyan.

According to this bill, the amount of providing the partial reimbursement of investments, the proportion and terms of its allocation, the list and format of the documents explaining the expenses subject to reimbursement, as well as the procedures for rejecting and stopping the reimbursement, as well as making a  chargeback (return) to the state budget and appealing will be defined by the decision of the Armenian government.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
