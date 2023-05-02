Arman Yeghoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting planned in Moscow also

There is a preliminary agreement; and according to that agreement, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan shall be held in Moscow, too. Arman Yeghoyan, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in an interview with reporters in NA Tuesday, noting that this does not prevent the fact that the FMs’ meeting is currently taking place in the US.

After the remark that it turned out that the meetings of the two FMs will last for days in Washington, Yeghoyan said: "It depends on the content of the negotiation. The Armenian side has the highest possible expectations from those negotiations. If you want me to quote from the content, from the text, it is hardly possible now."

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, had said that an agreement was reached for a Moscow meeting between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan. But there is still no clarity yet on the timeframe of this meeting that is expected in the Russian capital.