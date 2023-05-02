Armenia ruling force MP: Everything will be done to reach agreement with Azerbaijan

The negotiations cover the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, to how many unsolved issues there are. Arman Yeghoyan, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in an interview with reporters in NA Tuesday, addressing the question of whether the Azerbaijanis will remove their checkpoint as a result of the Washington negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Naturally, everything will be done to reach an agreement on all these issues; a profitable solution for the Armenian parties, and naturally, a profitable solution for them [the Azerbaijanis] as well," Yeghoyan said.

Asked whether new concessions are possible, as negotiations are usually not in Armenia's favor, Yeghoyan answered: "I do not agree that the negotiations were not in favor of Armenia; the war [in 2020] was not in favor of Armenia."

Reflecting on the fact that the Voice of America (VOA) reported that one of the issues being discussed in the ongoing negotiations on a comprehensive agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is the issue of the rights and security of ethnic minorities in both countries, Yeghoyan said that the VAO has already removed that report.

"The Voice of America was citing a high-ranking official of the [US] State Department as its source, and that news was removed from the source website, which proves the credibility of that news," Yeghoyan said.

And when asked whether the question of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been reduced to the level of the rights of ethnic minorities, he responded: "Negotiations are underway, and any party in the negotiations wants to get the most for itself."