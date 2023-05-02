Yeghoyan: If there is ‘sour’ word about Russia, should we vote with abstention if Russian peacekeepers are in Karabakh?

In general, Armenia votes in the way that is in Armenia's interests. Arman Yeghoyan, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in an interview with reporters in the NA Tuesday, referring to the fact that Armenia has voted in favor of a UN resolution that notes Russian aggression against Ukraine.

To the question whether it is in Armenia’s interests to call Russia an aggressor, considering that Russian peacekeepers are standing in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Yeghoyan answered: “It's primitivized. Usually, there are resolutions with very long texts in international resolutions, where there are different approaches in different parts of the world. We [i.e., Armenia] also have dealt with such a question many times in the issues related to Azerbaijan.

"Each country looks after the interest of its country. If there is something positive for its country in that resolution, it can vote in favor. Then, secondly, it looks at the interest of its allies, then it looks at the interest of its friends. It is not always that everyone's interests coincide in one resolution. If that resolution is only about Russia, which I doubt it is, that's one thing; but if there are things useful for us, that's another thing.

"You say Russian peacekeepers are standing in Artsakh; that is, you draw a conclusion from this that from now whatever voting took place in the international courts where there is a ‘sour’ word against Russia, Armenia must at least vote with abstention. And why [with] abstention? Maybe vote against. And is abstention good? Armenia has done everything to ensure normal, neighborly relations with Russia."