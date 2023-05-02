News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Yeghoyan: If there is ‘sour’ word about Russia, should we vote with abstention if Russian peacekeepers are in Karabakh?
Yeghoyan: If there is ‘sour’ word about Russia, should we vote with abstention if Russian peacekeepers are in Karabakh?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In general, Armenia votes in the way that is in Armenia's interests. Arman Yeghoyan, an MP of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, stated this in an interview with reporters in the NA Tuesday, referring to the fact that Armenia has voted in favor of a UN resolution that notes Russian aggression against Ukraine.

To the question whether it is in Armenia’s interests to call Russia an aggressor, considering that Russian peacekeepers are standing in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Yeghoyan answered: “It's primitivized. Usually, there are resolutions with very long texts in international resolutions, where there are different approaches in different parts of the world. We [i.e., Armenia] also have dealt with such a question many times in the issues related to Azerbaijan.

"Each country looks after the interest of its country. If there is something positive for its country in that resolution, it can vote in favor. Then, secondly, it looks at the interest of its allies, then it looks at the interest of its friends. It is not always that everyone's interests coincide in one resolution. If that resolution is only about Russia, which I doubt it is, that's one thing; but if there are things useful for us, that's another thing.

"You say Russian peacekeepers are standing in Artsakh; that is, you draw a conclusion from this that from now whatever voting took place in the international courts where there is a ‘sour’ word against Russia, Armenia must at least vote with abstention. And why [with] abstention? Maybe vote against. And is abstention good? Armenia has done everything to ensure normal, neighborly relations with Russia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ movement pitches tents on Stepanakert-Shushi motorway
And announced a termless protest…
 Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia does everything for Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue to take place
That is, Stepanakert act as a subject in the negotiations…
 Armenia ruling force MP: Everything will be done to reach agreement with Azerbaijan
The negotiations cover the entire spectrum of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations…
 Arman Yeghoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting planned in Moscow also
The MP of the Armenian ruling force added, however, that this does not prevent the fact that the FMs’ meeting is currently taking place in the US…
 Armenia can submit counterarguments to UN court regarding Azerbaijan lawsuit until August 21
As per the official statement of the International Court of Justice…
 Patel: We believe that peace is possible between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“Direct dialogue through diplomacy is key here,” added the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos