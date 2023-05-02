Armenia to get more than $86M additional loan for North-South Highway construction

Armenia will receive an additional loan of more than $86 million from the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development for the construction of the North-South Highway. Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Ghalechyan informed this at Tuesday’s session of the National Assembly.

According to her, it is planned to start the work on the Agarak-Kajaran section of the aforesaid highway. In particular, it is about the entrance to the 32km long Kajaran tunnel.

"Also, 17 bridges and 2 tunnels are planned to be built," Ghalechyan added.

In total, $86.7 million are planned to be received.

Thus, the total amount of allocated funds will be $236.7 million.

"The [loan] repayment deadlines have been extended until December 2026," added the Armenian official.