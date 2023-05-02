Armenia, Iran businessmen discuss possibilities of cooperation (PHOTOS)

The exhibition of investment opportunities of the Aras Free Economic Zone opened in Kapan, Armenia, and the event was signaled by a red-ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mayor of Kapan Gevorg Parsyan, and consul general of Iran in Kapan Morteza Abedin Varamin delivered opening remarks at the event, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Kapan city hall.

The welcoming remarks were followed by the screening of a video about the establishment of and opportunities at the Aras Free Economic Zone, after which the attendees had the opportunity to familiarize themselves with Iranian products.

The exhibition will be open today as well, during which a conference will be held with the participation of the businessmen from Kapan.