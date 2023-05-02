News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Armenia Central Bank head: Yerevan real estate prices are inflated by about 25%
Armenia Central Bank head: Yerevan real estate prices are inflated by about 25%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

According to the current data of 2023, real estate prices in capital Yerevan are inflated by 25 percent. The governor of the Central Bank of Armenia told this a press conference Tuesday

Martin Galstyan added that as of December 2022, the level of real estate prices in Yerevan has been inflated by about 16 to 22 percent.

According to him, during the last five years, the increase in the amount of mortgage loans was accompanied by the increase in real estate prices.

"It indicates the existing risks in the real estate market," Galstyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Central Bank: Armenia food prices dropping, services’ prices increasing
According to the Central Bank governor, the inflation rate in the country will be below the target of 4 percent in the future…
 Central Bank chief: Half of those who came from abroad want to stay in Armenia for at least one year
According to surveys…
 Armenia PM, Air Arabia CEO discuss prospects for development of cooperation
Nikol Pashinyan received Adel Abdullah Al Ali…
 Armenian premier: We have exceptional budget tax collection figure in April
And a historical amount of income tax collection...
 Pashinyan: Armenia is again considered country with light national debt burden, it is 46% of GDP
"They tell us: 'Wow, we have a [national] debt of more than 10 billion dollars,'” the PM stated...
 Sanosyan, Barbier discuss tourism development in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, French teaching promotion in province (PHOTOS)
The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia received the Chairman of the Department of Isere of France…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos