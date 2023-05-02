Armenia Central Bank head: Yerevan real estate prices are inflated by about 25%

According to the current data of 2023, real estate prices in capital Yerevan are inflated by 25 percent. The governor of the Central Bank of Armenia told this a press conference Tuesday

Martin Galstyan added that as of December 2022, the level of real estate prices in Yerevan has been inflated by about 16 to 22 percent.

According to him, during the last five years, the increase in the amount of mortgage loans was accompanied by the increase in real estate prices.

"It indicates the existing risks in the real estate market," Galstyan added.