Kristina Kvien underscores Armenia Constitutional Court-US Embassy collaboration (PHOTOS)

President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan on Tuesday received US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien, the Constitutional Court informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Reflecting on the strong partnership between the Constitutional Court and the US Embassy, Dilanyan expressed hope that this collaboration will continue to develop and expand during the tenure of Ambassador Kvien.
Also, Dilanyan highly appreciated the US partners’ continued assistance in systemic reforms in Armenia.
In turn, US Ambassador Kristina Kvien noted that she was impressed by the reforms being carried out in Armenia’s judicial system in recent years, and considered it characteristic that democratic values are anchored on a strong judicial system.
In addition, the US diplomat lauded the positive track record of the collaboration between the Constitutional Court of Armenia, the US embassy, and various agencies, and expressed her willingness to ensure their continuity.
During the discussion, the parties emphasized the need to develop the Armenian-American “judicial diplomacy."
An agreement was reached to carry out work toward restoring and intensifying the collaboration and dialogue between the Constitutional Court of Armenia and the US Supreme Court.
Several other matters of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.