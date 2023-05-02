Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold talks in Washington for the second day in a row

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are discussing the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations for the second day in Washington. This was reported to Radio Azatutyun by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan.
According to the American side, the negotiations will last several days.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who hosted Mirzoyan and Bayramov in Washington, said the dialogue between Yerevan and Baku is key to achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus.
Yesterday, at a briefing at the State Ministry, a diplomat familiar with the negotiations described the Armenian-Azerbaijani discussions as "constructive”.