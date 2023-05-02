News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.85
EUR
423.91
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold talks in Washington for the second day in a row
Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold talks in Washington for the second day in a row
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are discussing the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations for the second day in Washington. This was reported to Radio Azatutyun by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan.

According to the American side, the negotiations will last several days.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who hosted Mirzoyan and Bayramov in Washington, said the dialogue between Yerevan and Baku is key to achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Yesterday, at a briefing at the State Ministry, a diplomat familiar with the negotiations described the Armenian-Azerbaijani discussions as "constructive”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos