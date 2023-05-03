News
Russia MOD: 1 ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

One ceasefire violation was recorded in Martakert region; there are no casualties. This is reported in Tuesday’s bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation, with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, regarding this incident.

Also, three routes were patrolled in Martakert, Martuni, and Shushi regions.

And 223 tons of humanitarian cargo was delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh capital Stepanakert by vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the bulletin adds.
