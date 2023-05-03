Newspaper: What did Russian peacekeeping troops’ new commander say to Karabakh authorities?

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Colonel General Aleksandr Lentsov, the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], will leave for [Azerbaijani capital] Baku tomorrow. According to our information, he announced this on May 1, during a meeting with Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan.
It is noteworthy that this is the second meeting; it took place at the headquarters of the peacekeeping contingent, and not at the presidential office, like the first meeting, which means that the Artsakh officials showed interest in the meeting, for whom, it can be said, General Lentsov has remained the last hope.
Our sources say that Lentsov said that as if an undesirable situation has been created for them [i.e., the Russians] as well, but he can answer all questions only after returning from Baku.