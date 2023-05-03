US asks Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider how to best protect rights, security of people of Karabakh

Washington has asked Baku and Yerevan to consider how to best protect the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, reports the US Department of State, answering the question of RFE/RL Armenian Service as to whether issues related to Nagorno-Karabakh were being discussed in the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiations taking place in Washington these days.
The spokesperson of the US State Department stressed that the issue of the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is a key issue in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The only way to find a lasting solution to a conflict that has taken too many lives and is going on too long is for these people to finally feel safe in their homes and have their rights protected, the State Department said, adding that the United States supports a long-term and a stable agreement that can lay the foundation for peace.
At the same time, the State Department emphasizes that the scope, nature, and content of the agreement to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be decided by the parties themselves.
Washington is honored to host the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan as they work toward peace, the US remains committed to promoting a peaceful future in the South Caucasus, and direct dialogue between the parties is the key to achieving lasting peace and solving problems, the State Department noted.
The scope and nature of the agreement to normalize relations is up to the parties, the US’ goal is to provide a space where bilateral discussions can take place and the parties can do the really hard work together to make progress towards lasting peace, and what can and cannot be in the aforesaid agreement is a matter for the parties themselves, the US State Department added.