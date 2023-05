Karabakh FM, head of France’s Hauts-de-France regional council sign joint statement

EU ambassador in Baku does not see massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan

European Commissioner for Energy: Azerbaijan is pan-European natural gas supplier

Armenia aviation committee: Turkey did not inform Civil Aviation Committee about closing its airspace

Zakharova: Moscow remains committed to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia leaders’ tripartite statements’ implementation

Senator Menendez criticizes USAID chief for late response to crisis facing people of Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington

Aliyev goes to Azerbaijan-occupied Armenian Shushi city of Karabakh

Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table

Cavusoglu: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries

European Commission temporarily bans Ukraine wheat supply to 5 countries

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Poland counterpart on Constitution Day

Iran president on official visit to Syria for first time after conflict

Reuters: Israel, armed groups in Gaza agree to ceasefire

Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight cancelled due to Turkey ban

Armenia parliament speaker to meet with Turkey counterpart

Competition Protection Commission monitors Armenia liquefied gas market price changes

Armenia State Revenue Committee collects 20% more tax in January-April

Mher Margaryan at UN: Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage is extensively monitored, reported

US asks Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider how to best protect rights, security of people of Karabakh

World oil prices fluctuate

Newspaper: What did Russian peacekeeping troops’ new commander say to Karabakh authorities?

VOA: US remains committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, State Department says

FlyOne Armenia airline Paris-Yerevan flight Tuesday cancelled

Russia MOD: 1 ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh

In Artsakh, significantly lower revenues were entered into the state budget. State Revenue Committee

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold talks in Washington for the second day in a row

Kristina Kvien underscores Armenia Constitutional Court-US Embassy collaboration (PHOTOS)

Central Bank: Armenia food prices dropping, services’ prices increasing

Armenia Central Bank head: Yerevan real estate prices are inflated by about 25%

Central Bank chief: Half of those who came from abroad want to stay in Armenia for at least one year

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Armenian clergy continue their spiritual service in Dadivank thanks Russian peacekeepers

Armenia to get more than $86M additional loan for North-South Highway construction

PM, Rosatom head discuss construction of new nuclear power unit in Armenia

Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan arrangements regarding Karabakh have no alternative, Peskov says

Armenia, Iran businessmen discuss possibilities of cooperation (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan demands Armenian clergymen’s expulsion from Dadivank Monastery

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ movement pitches tents on Stepanakert-Shushi motorway

Armenia legislature speaker to head for Turkey Wednesday

Yeghoyan: If there is ‘sour’ word about Russia, should we vote with abstention if Russian peacekeepers are in Karabakh?

Senators Menendez, Blackburn introduce bill to support Armenian Genocide education in US

Armenia refinancing rate left unchanged at 10.75%

Tatoyan Foundation: Azerbaijanis are laying mines, committing thefts in Armenia territory

Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia does everything for Azerbaijan-Karabakh dialogue to take place

Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election runoff probability is more than 50%

Armenia ruling force MP: Everything will be done to reach agreement with Azerbaijan

Optimar research center pre-election survey: Turkey's Erdogan to get 51.4%, Kilicdaroglu to garner 48.6% of votes

Sisak Gabrielyan: There is interest from India, US to shoot film in Armenia

Arman Yeghoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting planned in Moscow also

‘Zangezur corridor’ is part of Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan official says

Armenia ambassador, Georgian official discuss cargo transportation via Georgia

Israel damages Aleppo airport runway during its attack on city

World oil prices are stable

Gabriel Garcia Marquez's heirs to publish his unpublished novel in Spring 2024

Armenia can submit counterarguments to UN court regarding Azerbaijan lawsuit until August 21

Armenia parliament convenes regular sessions

Blinken: Dialogue is key to reaching lasting peace in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)

Patel: We believe that peace is possible between Armenia, Azerbaijan

US State Department: Issue of unblocking Lachin corridor continues to be the case

Natural gas leak causes explosion in Armenia, injured are taken to Yerevan burn center

Newspaper: Azerbaijan to present ‘gift’ to reelection of Turkey’s Erdogan

VOA: Armenia-Azerbaijan document being discussed is called ‘Agreement on the Normalization of Relations’

Arlington hosts bilateral meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers

The Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting ended in Washington

Karabakh state minister: I have no direct communication with Armenia’s authorities

President of Artsakh convenes Security Council session

Mirzoyan-Blinken-Bayramov meeting starts in Washington

Russia, Iran plan to jointly manufacture research satellite

Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting discusses process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

David Babayan: Karabakh society awaits answers from its authorities, Moscow, Yerevan, the West

State minister: Meeting between Karabakh authorities, Russian peacekeeping troops’ new commander concluded

Armenian language courses being conducted for repatriates in Armenia

Aram Ananyan: Yerevan-Istanbul flight will take place

Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting starts

Head of Karabakh’s Mets Shen village: We remain in complete blockade

Iran embassy, consulate in Saudi Arabia to resume work

Tbilisi mayor: EU did not grant Georgia candidate status due to its not joining sanctions on Russia

Former human rights activist: Armenian side also set up checkpoint, this legitimizes Azerbaijani side’s actions

Azerbaijan preparing to organize rowing competition in occupied Mataghis village of Karabakh

Murder with firearm in Yerevan, victim was Netherlands citizen

Paraguay president-elect wants to restore diplomatic relations with Venezuela

World gold prices going down

US embassy in Armenia closed Monday

Armenia’s Mirzoyan to meet with US Secretary of State

Marina Kaljurand condemns Azerbaijan actions that endanger peace process

Anti-Crisis Council head: Russian peacekeepers’ commander told Karabakh authorities he is going to Azerbaijan for talks

Moldova opposition party vice-chair detained at Chisinau airport

International Workers' Day marked in Greece with mass labor strikes, demonstrations

It snows heavily in Armenia village in May

Natural gas supply to Armenia temporarily stopped

6 dead after minibus falls into gorge in Tajikistan

18 dead after tourist bus falls into ravine in Mexico

Switzerland heads UN Security Council by rotation

shamhsyan.com: Man found dead with gunshot wounds after shooting in Yerevan

4 consecutive earthquakes recorded off Japan coast

Turkey's Erdogan expresses hope for wheat deal extension

Sudan army agrees to extend humanitarian truce for 72 hours

Armenia PM: Only knowledge-based work can bring development, progress

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijanis, putting our citizens in desperate situation, force them to fulfill their demands

Italy wants to build world's longest suspension bridge