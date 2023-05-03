News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Poland counterpart on Constitution Day
Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Poland counterpart on Constitution Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland on the latter’s national holiday, Constitution Day.

The message reads as follows, in particular:

"I am confident that the mutually beneficial and continuously developing cooperation between the two peoples, based on centuries-old friendship, will continue to develop and expand both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, including within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

“Taking the opportunity, I reaffirm our readiness to bring the realization of the significant potential of cooperation between our countries to the maximum for the benefit and welfare of our peoples.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos