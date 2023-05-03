Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Poland counterpart on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland on the latter’s national holiday, Constitution Day.
The message reads as follows, in particular:
"I am confident that the mutually beneficial and continuously developing cooperation between the two peoples, based on centuries-old friendship, will continue to develop and expand both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, including within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
“Taking the opportunity, I reaffirm our readiness to bring the realization of the significant potential of cooperation between our countries to the maximum for the benefit and welfare of our peoples.”