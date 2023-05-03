Armenia parliament speaker to meet with Turkey counterpart

During his visit to Turkey, speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, will meet with the speaker of the Turkish parliament. Tsovinar Khachatryan, spokesperson of the NA speaker, told this to Armenian News- NEWS.am.

"Alen Simonyan will give a speech, reflecting on the current situation in Armenia. A meeting with the president of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, is also planned," Khachatryan said.

In Turkish capital Ankara, the Armenian delegation—led by Simonyan—will attend the summit of the heads of parliaments of the member states dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the plenary session of its General Assembly.