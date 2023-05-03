Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table

We have to wait for the end of the negotiations. The negotiations are still ongoing, and that's why the statements of our foreign ministry are purely informative. As for what the Azerbaijani press is doing, the subtext of the propaganda policy can be seen. Sargis Khandanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and an MP of the ruling majority "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA, noted this speaking with reporters at the NA Wednesday.

"Negotiations are underway on the text of the peace agreement; and until they are finished, it is too early to talk about the results," Khandanyan said.

According to the MP, Armenia's task is to achieve comprehensive peace in the region, to normalize relations with Azerbaijan, and to address the rights and security issues of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I assume that all these topics are on the negotiating table," Khandanyan added.

He noted that there are legal wordings that still need to be clarified.

"The document is, of course, the result of a political discussion. But in the end, international law specialists also need to work on the text if it comes to the signing phase," he said.

Khandanyan recalled the view of the Armenian side that in order for the peace agreement to be viable, mechanisms are needed to guarantee its viability.

"They should be negotiated by the parties. We imagine that it should be, for example, the active engagement of the international community—be it in the form of international organizations or in the guaranteeing of countries. The history of international relations has had episodes when the agreements normalizing relations between two countries had guarantor parties," the Armenian MP said.