News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
EU ambassador in Baku does not see massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan
EU ambassador in Baku does not see massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Peter Michalko, the EU ambassador in Baku, does not see the massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan.

Speaking at an event on World Press Freedom Day, the Head of the Delegation of the EU to Azerbaijan said that "the opening of the communications in the region will contribute to the peace process” between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to him, opening of communications will undoubtedly serve to strengthen trade relations between Azerbaijan and the EU in the future.

As per Michalko, this is also significant for connecting Europe and Asia, and it is reflected in the tripartite statement.

"The EU is a supporter of maintaining peace and stability and developing relations everywhere," the EU diplomat stressed.

But the European official did not say a word about the fact that Azerbaijan, in violation of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, keeps the 120,000 residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) under complete blockade, manipulates the facts, and does not return the Armenian detainees.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commissioner for Energy: Azerbaijan is pan-European natural gas supplier
“But our cooperation goes further than [natural] gas, with massive potential in renewable energy,” Kadri Simson added. 
 Tbilisi mayor: EU did not grant Georgia candidate status due to its not joining sanctions on Russia
"Not giving candidate status was a political decision,” Kaladze told reporters…
 Eurostat: Eurozone GDP slowed to 1.3 percent in the first quarter 
The annualized rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.8%...
 Borrell announces nomination of new EU ambassador to Armenia
The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission...
 Charles Michel explains his activeness in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization process
The President of the European Council…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia ‘not present in the area’ when Azerbaijan attacked
The mission learned from Armenian authorities about the shooting…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos