EU ambassador in Baku does not see massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan

Peter Michalko, the EU ambassador in Baku, does not see the massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan.

Speaking at an event on World Press Freedom Day, the Head of the Delegation of the EU to Azerbaijan said that "the opening of the communications in the region will contribute to the peace process” between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to him, opening of communications will undoubtedly serve to strengthen trade relations between Azerbaijan and the EU in the future.

As per Michalko, this is also significant for connecting Europe and Asia, and it is reflected in the tripartite statement.

"The EU is a supporter of maintaining peace and stability and developing relations everywhere," the EU diplomat stressed.

But the European official did not say a word about the fact that Azerbaijan, in violation of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, keeps the 120,000 residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) under complete blockade, manipulates the facts, and does not return the Armenian detainees.