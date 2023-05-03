Zakharova: Moscow remains committed to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia leaders’ tripartite statements’ implementation

Moscow remains committed to the implementation of the tripartite statements made by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, from 2020 to 2022. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this at Wednesday’s press briefing.
Reflecting on the prospects for a Moscow meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zakharova recalled that she had already talked about it before and announced this meeting.
"Yerevan and Baku have confirmed their readiness. The dates will be announced later," added the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry.