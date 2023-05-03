News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev presents another set of demands to Armenia
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev presents another set of demands to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The president of Azerbaijan has presented another set of demands to Armenia at an event held in the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian city of Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"Armenians can delay the process, use the negotiation format, which was started not to reach an agreement, but to delay the process to infinity, waiting for something, waiting for a miracle, waiting for changes. I believe they will miss the opportunity because almost thirty years of occupation did not give Armenia any advantage. On the contrary, they have been isolated from the regional development," Ilham Aliyev said, АPА reports.

According to him, Armenia has lost the chance to become a really independent country.

"Not formally but in fact [independent]. And now they are looking now for the new master or masters. But the history, the recent history should teach them a lesson. So, we hope that they will understand it," added the president of Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday
The Armenian MFA will announce the agenda later…
 Armenia Prosecutor General: 2 Azerbaijani soldiers cannot, will not be extradited now
During the pretrial proceedings…
 Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington
The negotiations are not taking place with the participation of Russia, but with the participation of other countries, Zakharova told reporters…
 Aliyev hopes for visible progress in Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington
Even if they do not bring results…
 Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table
The Armenian ruling force MP noted that there are legal wordings that still need to be clarified…
 Mher Margaryan at UN: Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage is extensively monitored, reported
The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN delivered remarks at the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on the protection of cultural heritage in armed conflict…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos