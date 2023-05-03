Azerbaijan’s Aliyev presents another set of demands to Armenia

The president of Azerbaijan has presented another set of demands to Armenia at an event held in the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian city of Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
"Armenians can delay the process, use the negotiation format, which was started not to reach an agreement, but to delay the process to infinity, waiting for something, waiting for a miracle, waiting for changes. I believe they will miss the opportunity because almost thirty years of occupation did not give Armenia any advantage. On the contrary, they have been isolated from the regional development," Ilham Aliyev said, АPА reports.
According to him, Armenia has lost the chance to become a really independent country.
"Not formally but in fact [independent]. And now they are looking now for the new master or masters. But the history, the recent history should teach them a lesson. So, we hope that they will understand it," added the president of Azerbaijan.