Azerbaijan president refuses to even discuss Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani president refuses to even discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

"Any attempt to put so-called Nagorno-Karabakh, which does not exist, into the text of the peace treaty is counterproductive," Ilham Aliyev said during an event held in the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian city of Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Noting that Azerbaijan hopes that Armenia will show constructiveness, Aliyev said: "However, we do not plan to take any other measures, except for diplomatic measures. If there is no peace, if there is no communication, they [i.e., Armenia] will be isolated again," reports APA.

At the same time, Aliyev complained about the “inaction” of the OSCE Minsk Group. In his opinion, the Minsk Group has not done anything fruitful throughout its existence.

"The main reason was that Armenia did not want to give up the territories. Now that it has actually given up, we will not talk much about it. But the main reason why we could not find the peaceful settlement of the conflict was because Armenia didn't want it," the president of Azerbaijan said.
