Karabakh FM, head of France’s Hauts-de-France regional council sign joint statement
Karabakh FM, head of France’s Hauts-de-France regional council sign joint statement
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan on Tuesday received, at the Artsakh permanent representation to Armenia, a delegation headed by Xavier Bertrand, President of the French Regional Council of Hauts-de-France.

The sides touched upon the post-war situation in and around Artsakh, as well as the establishment by Azerbaijan a few days earlier of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor. Issues related to the expansion of cooperation and humanitarian programs were also discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Sergey Ghazaryan and Xavier Bertrand signed, as a sign of mutual respect and friendship, a joint statement addressed to the international community in support of the full realization of the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh; in particular, their right to self-determination.

On the same day, Bertrand met with a group of Artsakh residents who were forcibly displaced as a result of the 44-day war in 2020 and found shelter in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
