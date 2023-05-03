News
Armenia Prosecutor General: 2 Azerbaijani soldiers cannot, will not be extradited now
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The extradition of the two Azerbaijanis who penetrated into Bnunis village of Armenia’s Syunik Province cannot and will not happen during the pretrial proceedings. Prosecutor General Anna Vardapetyan on Wednesday told this to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

"It [i.e., the extradition] can only happen in the conditions of legally enforced judicial acts against convicted persons. Extraditions are regulated by a number of conventions. In the case of Azerbaijan, they are the 1998 Moscow and the Strasbourg conventions," added Vardapetyan.

She noted that the proceedings against one of these two Azerbaijanis have been completed and his case has been sent to court. As for the other, the investigation is ongoing. He is charged with murder committed under aggravating circumstances, as well as with arms smuggling, illegal border crossing, and carrying weapons in Armenia.

On April 10, it became known that two Azerbaijanis were seen in Bnunis village of Sisian city of Armenia’s Syunik Province the day before. On April 17, the prosecutor's office reported that two Azerbaijani servicemen who had ended up in the territory of Armenia were charged and both were arrested. Moreover, one of them is accused of killing a man guarding the guard post of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
