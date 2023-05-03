Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday

The Armenian-Azerbaijani discussions in Washington continue today as well. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Wednesday.
Badalyan added that according to the preliminary plan, the last day of these discussions is Thursday, and the MFA will announce the agenda later.
A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was held Monday in the US capital, Washington.