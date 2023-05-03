News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday
Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian-Azerbaijani discussions in Washington continue today as well. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Wednesday.

Badalyan added that according to the preliminary plan, the last day of these discussions is Thursday, and the MFA will announce the agenda later.

A meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was held Monday in the US capital, Washington.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Prosecutor General: 2 Azerbaijani soldiers cannot, will not be extradited now
During the pretrial proceedings…
 Azerbaijan’s Aliyev presents another set of demands to Armenia
According to him, Armenia has lost the chance to become a really independent country…
 Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington
The negotiations are not taking place with the participation of Russia, but with the participation of other countries, Zakharova told reporters…
 Aliyev hopes for visible progress in Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington
Even if they do not bring results…
 Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table
The Armenian ruling force MP noted that there are legal wordings that still need to be clarified…
 Mher Margaryan at UN: Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage is extensively monitored, reported
The Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN delivered remarks at the UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting on the protection of cultural heritage in armed conflict…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos