Show news feed
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is populating de-Armenianized villages of Karabakh with Azerbaijanis
Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is populating de-Armenianized villages of Karabakh with Azerbaijanis
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Some of the de-Armenianized villages of Nagorno-Karabakh are now being inhabited by Azerbaijanis; and, in fact, the process of expropriation of the Armenian population of those areas is taking place. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during Wednesday’s question-and-answer session with the government in the National Assembly of Armenia, regarding refugees' rights.

"One of the points of the tripartite statement signed in 2020 refers to the right of refugees to return to Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring areas. But this right of our compatriots has not been exercised until now," the PM recalled.

In his opinion, the issues related to refugees should be analyzed and separated into those that are in the domain of the government, and those that are in the domain of NGOs.

Pashinyan emphasized that although the Armenian government has made serious decisions regarding the protection of refugees' rights, there are still institutional issues.

The premier proposed to hold a working meeting and discuss the raised issues in more detail. According to him, this issue is extensive and additional study is needed.
