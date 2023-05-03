LOBODA and ftNFT are about to change the game while turning NFTs to concert tickets in Dubai UAE

LOBODA and ftNFT are about to change the game while turning NFTs into concert tickets in Dubai UAE LOBODA and ftNFT are about to change the game while turning NFTs into concert tickets in Dubai, UAE. ftNFT is proud to offer its users and LOBODA's fans a unique opportunity. For the first time in this marketplace, NFTs come with a special utility. All the NFTs from the LOBODA Concert Collection will give their purchasers a ticket to Svetlana Loboda's concert at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on May 5th.

The collaboration between ftNFT and Svetlana Loboda demonstrates the versatility and potential of NFTs as a tool for creating unique experiences for buyers. While NFTs are typically seen as digital assets, their utility can extend to real-world experiences and put forward new trends in e-commerce.



"I am very honored to become the first artist who implements NFTs into her shows on such a complex level. The future is right here, and we must use all its opportunities to enhance the great power of music. I can't wait to see all of you at this amazing concert," - LOBODA commented.

The LOBODA Concert Collection is exclusively available on ftNFT's marketplace. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a unique piece of digital art while securing a spot at an Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai concert.



Let’s remember that ftNFT has established the first phygital NFT space in the world with the opening of its NFT stores in the Mall of the Emirates and the Dubai Mall.