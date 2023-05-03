Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers meet with the U.S. President's National Security Advisor 

On May 3, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, U.S. Presidential National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a trilateral meeting in Washington, D.C.
According to the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed issues related to regional security and stability, as well as the settlement process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the continuing aggressive policy of Azerbaijan toward Nagorno-Karabakh, the occupation of sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia, does not contribute to efforts to establish stability in the region. Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan's actions against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, words of hatred, and open threats to use force uttered at the highest level show that Azerbaijan intends and really threatens to carry out ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh.
It was stressed that the withdrawal of troops, the delimitation between the two countries on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, and the resolution of the rights and security issues of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh through an internationally guaranteed mechanism of dialogue are key to a comprehensive settlement and the establishment of long-term stability in the region.