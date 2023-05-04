BMW will launch new generation M2 CS sports car

BMW has been manufacturing two-door M2 since 2016, which is made by BMW's M division, Kolesa.ru wrote.

In October last year, the Bavarians introduced the new generation two-door BMW M2. It has a new exterior design, carbon seats, as well as a 3.0-liter engine, which is installed in the M3 and M4.

In the future, there will be another version, the new generation BMW M2 CS. It is assumed that this two-door car will go on sale in the European market in 2025. The design of this car has not yet been announced.

The designer of the Spanish magazine Motor.es proposed his version of the potential exterior of the new generation BMW M2 CS. It is assumed that it will have the same exterior lines as the M2 compact coupe presented last year. Probably, the novelty will have similar bars reminiscent of radiator rings, but with bright red edging—like the BMW XM Label Red—, similar optics, but with contrasting yellow lighting.

There is a carbonized splitter in the lower part of the front bumper. The cover has a horizontal vent "cut." In addition, the next BMW M2 CS sports car will probably have unique design tires as well as powerful carbon fiber rear brakes. Light carbon plastic will be used.

On the trunk lid there will be a new spoiler—a "duck tail”—borrowed from the new M4 CSL. There will be sports seats inside this car. So far, it is not known whether this model will be a two-seater or whether there will be a second row of seats.

Under the body of the new generation BMW M2 CS car will be the same engine as the M2, as well as the M3 and M4: a 3.0-liter engine S58, 480 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic transmission will also be offered.

Probably, the dynamics of this novelty will be better, and the details will be known later.

The BMW M2 takes off in 4.1 seconds and reaches 20 km/h in 13.5 seconds. Its maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, whereas its M Driver's Package—up to 280 km/h.