News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 04
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
Babayan: We expect clear statement from Armenia, Russia, US that they do not see Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan
Babayan: We expect clear statement from Armenia, Russia, US that they do not see Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Artsakh can have neither rights nor security in Azerbaijan. David Babayan, adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) president and ex-FM of Artsakh, wrote this on Facebook.

“We expect a clear statement from the Armenian authorities that they do not see Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. We expect the same from Russia and the USA. If they see, then let them say. We will not be offended by anyone, but we must plan our steps, know what we will have to do, and finally understand whether we have parents, brothers, sisters, or are we orphans,” Babayan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos