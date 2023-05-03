Babayan: We expect clear statement from Armenia, Russia, US that they do not see Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Artsakh can have neither rights nor security in Azerbaijan. David Babayan, adviser and representative-at large of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) president and ex-FM of Artsakh, wrote this on Facebook.
“We expect a clear statement from the Armenian authorities that they do not see Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. We expect the same from Russia and the USA. If they see, then let them say. We will not be offended by anyone, but we must plan our steps, know what we will have to do, and finally understand whether we have parents, brothers, sisters, or are we orphans,” Babayan added.