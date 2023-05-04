Newspaper: Azerbaijan cannot be convinced in Washington talks with Armenia

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Despite the fact that the Washington negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs [of Armenia] Ararat Mirzoyan and his counterpart from Azerbaijan have aroused the interest of the [Armenian] public, some people in the [ruling] CC [(Civil Contract Party of Armenia)] know what the negotiations are around.
Our source at the [Armenian] authorities was honest that both Armenia and Azerbaijan are being forced to sign the Agreement on Normalization of Relations. And if Armenia is not against [it] and has long publicly stated that it does not consider the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] issue a precondition for not signing the document and is ready to de facto recognize [it] as part of Azerbaijan, provided that it receives security guarantees for the people of Artsakh, at this point Azerbaijan has not been able to be convinced to give up [its] territorial claims against Armenia.
Our source did not elaborate on what specific territories it is about, although it is clear that it is about the enclaves.