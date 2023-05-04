News
Jake Sullivan: We welcome progress Armenia, Azerbaijan have made in talks
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday reflected on his tripartite meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House, and welcomed the progress made by Yerevan and Baku in their negotiations.

“Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan & Bayramov Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia & Azerbaijan have made in talks & encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable & just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries & the region,” Sullivan wrote on Twitter. 

