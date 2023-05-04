News
Final round of talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to be held today in Washington
Final round of talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to be held today in Washington
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The final round of negotiations between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will be held Thursday in Washington, with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, informed the US Department of State.

The talks will get underway at 10:45pm Armenia time.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a tripartite meeting in the US capital.

On April 30, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan left for Washington on a working visit.

A trilateral meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Baryamov was held Monday in Washington.

Before that, the US Secretary of State had had bilateral meetings with FMs Mirzoyan and Bayramov, and after the tripartite discussion, Mirzoyan and Bayramov had several more meetings.

In 2021, the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced his readiness to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. In March 2022, Baku conveyed to Yerevan its five-point proposal on the normalization of bilateral relations. The Armenian side added adjustments to this proposal and sent its version to the Azerbaijani side. Since then, there have been several rounds of negotiations between the two parties at various levels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
