Azerbaijan puts illegal checkpoint at Lachin corridor on its list of ‘exit points’
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani authorities continue to ignore all calls to remove the illegal checkpoint at the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor and have put this checkpoint on their list of "exit points."

“Changes were made to the ‘Number of exit points from the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the list of their locations,’" APA reports.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision in this regard.

With that, Azerbaijan has once again demonstrated that it does not have the ability to come to an agreement.

And how Azerbaijan will fulfill the "peace agreement" with Armenia can only be guessed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
