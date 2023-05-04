Armenia PM arrives in Czech Republic on official visit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his spouse Anna Hakobyan, has arrived in Prague, Czech Republic for a two-day official visit, Armenpress reported.
At Vaclav Havel Airport of Prague, the Armenian premier was welcomed by Czech Ambassador to Armenia Petr Piruncik.
During the visit, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala. Then, the Prime Minister will have meetings with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, and the President of the Senate, Milos Vystrcil.
Also, PM Pashinyan will visit the Prague Center for Transatlantic Relations.