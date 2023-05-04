News
Aliyev, Pashinyan and his wife’s photos on the ground, painted in red, outside Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Naira Melikyan, the mother of serviceman Hayk Melikyan who was killed in the 44-day war in 2020, is staging a protest with a group of supporters outside the Armenian government building "for the future of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]."

Former MPs Naira Zohrabyan and Zaruhi Postanjyan are also in attendance to this demonstration by the parents of the fallen Armenian soldiers.

The protesters threw photos of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and several Armenian MPs on the ground and started walking over them.

Then the demonstrators painted these photos in red.

"This symbolizes that those who handed over the [Armenian] motherland, those who betrayed the nation, those who soaked our country in blood, will be held accountable," said Naira Zohrabyan during the protest.

And Naira Melikyan stated that they assembled here on the eve of the May three-day holiday, which is now associated only with defeat.
