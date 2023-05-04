Turkey continues to keep its airspace closed for Armenia aircraft

Turkey continues to keep its airspace closed for Armenian aircraft. Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FlyOne Armenia airline, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Thursday.

He added that half of the 80 passengers of the Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight that was canceled on Tuesday due to the aforesaid Turkish ban have received reimbursement, and the airline will try to transport the others to Paris.

As reported earlier, on April 29, the Turkish aviation authorities canceled, without prior notice, the permission previously granted to FlyOne Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace. As a result, FlyOne Armenia’s Paris-Yerevan flight on that day had to land in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. And on Tuesday, FlyOne Armenia’s Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight was cancelled due to the aforesaid Turkish ban.

Turkey has banned Armenian aircraft from using Turkish airspace when flying to other countries only. Armenian aircraft’s direct flights to Turkey have not been prohibited.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu explained the closure of the Turkish airspace by the opening of a monument in Yerevan to the members of Operation Nemesis.

"We will permit the planes [flying to and from Armenia] to our country if necessary. But we will not allow the flight of airplanes and private jets [flying to and from Armenia] through the airspace of our country as long as the provocations [by Armenia against Turkey and Azerbaijan] continue. If they [i.e., Armenia] don't stop them, we will resort to other means," said the Turkish FM.

The fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.