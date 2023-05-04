Grigor Minasyan: Parliamentary model of government will be maintained in Armenia

At what phase are the constitutional reforms in Armenia? When is it planned to submit the respective package to the prime minister? Reporters asked these questions to Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan Thursday.
He noted that the process was proceeding as normal.
"Intensive discussions are going on. In my opinion, if it goes at this pace, I believe we will have a good concept by the end of the year," the justice minister added.
To the clarifying question as to whether this means that the "super prime ministerial" system will not be changed in Armenia, Minasyan responded that if we are talking about the relationship between the National Assembly and the government, then there are "huge corrections."
"In a global sense, we have reflected only on the fact that the parliamentary model [of government] will be maintained [in Armenia], and 90 percent voted in favor of it. The system of checks and balances has changed," he said.
And asked whether the president of Armenia will have extended powers, the justice minister responded: "The president as such, no. But by the modeling of those checks and balances, we're going to bring more clarities, and that pointless procedural back-and-forth, sending, signing, who has no authority not to sign; all those omissions and corrections will happen."