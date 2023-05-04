Justice minister on Armenia rating drop: Not right to expect great public satisfaction when there is crisis in country

It is very important through whom an international organization conducts surveys in Armenia because there may be a conflict of interests. Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan told this to reporters Thursday, referring to the fact that according to the surveys by the International Republican Institute, the current Armenian government has recorded a considerable loss of trust among the public.
"In general, there is the following concept that when there is difficulty in the country, naturally, the authorities are accountable for it. And if you do a survey on specific days, when there is a crisis in the country, it is a difficult situation, naturally, it is not right to expect great [public] satisfaction," emphasized the Armenian justice minister.