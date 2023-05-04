Kremlin accuses US, Ukraine of participating in UAV attack on Putin residence

The Russian special service receives information about the participation of Ukraine and the US in the drone attack on the Kremlin residence of the Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, RIA Novosti reports.
"These are the data that we have. These are the data that our special service receives," said Peskov. According to him, Ukraine and the US are behind the drone attack on the Kremlin.
Also, he responded to the reporters' question as to whether these data should be disclosed. "No. You understand that in reality only a small part of those data are disclosed," said Peskov.
He added that it is very important for Washington to understand that Russia is aware of the US participation in the aforesaid attack.
“It is also important that they understand how dangerous such direct participation in the conflict is," concluded Peskov.