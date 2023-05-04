News
Czech Rep. PM: We underscore signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement that will be acceptable to all parties
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We are concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the cause of which is the blockade of the Lachin corridor, and we agree with the position of the EU in this matter. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated this during Thursday’s joint press conference in Prague with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"We believe that all possible steps should be taken to establish peace and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh and the whole Caucasus region. As for territorial integrity and the discussions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, we attach importance to the fact that a peace agreement be signed that will be acceptable to all parties. I understood from our discussions with the Prime Minister that Armenia is, of course, interested in the prospect of strengthening stability and peace in the region. Armenia is very interested in finding a lasting solution.

"I can assure that the Czech Republic will take the necessary steps in its international policy on all international platforms to help you achieve lasting stability and peace in your country," the Czech PM said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
