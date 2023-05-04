Czech Republic premier: We share same democratic values as Armenia

This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our excellent diplomatic relations with Armenia. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated this during Thursday’s joint press conference in Prague with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"During the previous meeting with the Prime Minister [of Armenia], we agreed that we highly value neighborly relations, that we share the same democratic values. We don't say it just like that, we have to assess what kind of role Armenia has in the region. We should also appreciate the fact that the European Parliament published a report this year, where it emphasized that Armenia is the [democratic] leader in the region. Things like this don't just happen. We must support, assist that position and support the country. I am convinced that we will see its reflection in the relations between the two countries, as well as in the relations between Armenia and the EU. Armenia is moving forward in this way, and this is an interesting factor for further reforms," the Czech PM said.
He stressed that both sides hope that their collaboration will expand and deepen in various domains.
"In October 2022, the Prime Minister [of Armenia] participated in the first summit of the European Political Community, where we talked about many global issues, challenges, as well as Russian [military] aggression, and we were able to organize the [Armenian] Prime Minister's meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, [Ilham] Aliyev. In that sense, Prague became one of the places where an attempt was made to take a step forward in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," Fiala said.