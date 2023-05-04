Ardshinbank warns about the facts of fraud

Parliament chair: Armenia underlines importance of unobstructed access to sea by all means

Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process

Armenia parliament speaker in Ankara: We have no territorial claims from our neighbors, we expect same from them

Legislature head in Ankara: Until now Azerbaijan holds at least 33 Armenian POWs

Czech premier: We must try to achieve lasting peace, we need Azerbaijanis as well for that

Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan

Petr Fiala: Together with Armenia PM we compiled list of products that may be interesting for export to Czech Republic

Armenia PM in Prague: International community must give clear, addressed assessment of situation in Karabakh

Armenia official: Satellite images can be useful to us in military sector as well

Petr Fiala: Small-engine Czech aircraft may be made in Armenia’s Stepanavan city

Czech Republic premier: We share same democratic values as Armenia

Czech Rep. PM: We underscore signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement that will be acceptable to all parties

Lentsov, Hasanov discuss situation in Karabakh

Grigor Minasyan: Parliamentary model of government will be maintained in Armenia

Kremlin accuses US, Ukraine of participating in UAV attack on Putin residence

Justice minister on Armenia rating drop: Not right to expect great public satisfaction when there is crisis in country

Turkey continues to keep its airspace closed for Armenia aircraft

Cyprus MPs express readiness to continue to support Armenia on various interparliamentary platforms

Azerbaijan puts illegal checkpoint at Lachin corridor on its list of ‘exit points’

Aliyev, Pashinyan and his wife’s photos on the ground, painted in red, outside Armenia government building

Russia MFA: Karabakh conflict solution cannot be without problems ‘on the ground’

Armenia PM arrives in Czech Republic on official visit

Aliyev favors holding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations without mediators

Armenia’s Sotk gold mine employees sent to forced paid downtime

Final round of talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to be held today in Washington

US State Dept.: We note with disappointment Turkey announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight

Patel: US remains committed to promoting peaceful future for South Caucasus

Newspaper: Azerbaijan cannot be convinced in Washington talks with Armenia

Jake Sullivan: We welcome progress Armenia, Azerbaijan have made in talks

Babayan: We expect clear statement from Armenia, Russia, US that they do not see Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan

Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh received Co-Founder of the Lemkin Genocide Prevention Institute

Karabakh MFA: Dadivank Monastery is under Russian peacekeepers’ control, we condemn Azerbaijan statements

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers meet with the U.S. President's National Security Advisor

Nikol Pashinyan, with his wife Anna Hakobyan will leave for the Czech Republic

Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is populating de-Armenianized villages of Karabakh with Azerbaijanis

Armenia Prosecutor General: 2 Azerbaijani soldiers cannot, will not be extradited now

Presidential spox: We will not leave unanswered the move accusing Turkey of genocide

Turkey FM: We have allowed Armenia National Assembly president’s flight only as exception

Karabakh FM, head of France’s Hauts-de-France regional council sign joint statement

Prosecutor General: No data to support existence of political prisoners in Armenia

EU ambassador in Baku does not see massive violations of human rights by Azerbaijan

Kremlin: Putin not injured as result of terrorism

Russian presidential press service: Kiev tried to attack Kremlin with UAVs

European Commissioner for Energy: Azerbaijan is pan-European natural gas supplier

Azerbaijan president refuses to even discuss Karabakh issue

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev presents another set of demands to Armenia

Armenia aviation committee: Turkey did not inform Civil Aviation Committee about closing its airspace

Zakharova: Moscow remains committed to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia leaders’ tripartite statements’ implementation

Senator Menendez criticizes USAID chief for late response to crisis facing people of Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia MFA spox refrains from commenting on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington

Aliyev hopes for visible progress in Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks in Washington

Aliyev goes to Azerbaijan-occupied Armenian Shushi city of Karabakh

Khandanyan says which topics are on Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiating table

Cavusoglu: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries

European Commission temporarily bans Ukraine wheat supply to 5 countries

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Poland counterpart on Constitution Day

Iran president on official visit to Syria for first time after conflict

Reuters: Israel, armed groups in Gaza agree to ceasefire

Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight cancelled due to Turkey ban

Armenia parliament speaker to meet with Turkey counterpart

Competition Protection Commission monitors Armenia liquefied gas market price changes

Armenia State Revenue Committee collects 20% more tax in January-April

Mher Margaryan at UN: Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage is extensively monitored, reported

US asks Armenia, Azerbaijan to consider how to best protect rights, security of people of Karabakh

World oil prices fluctuate

Newspaper: What did Russian peacekeeping troops’ new commander say to Karabakh authorities?

VOA: US remains committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, State Department says

FlyOne Armenia airline Paris-Yerevan flight Tuesday cancelled

Russia MOD: 1 ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh

In Artsakh, significantly lower revenues were entered into the state budget. State Revenue Committee

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan hold talks in Washington for the second day in a row

Kristina Kvien underscores Armenia Constitutional Court-US Embassy collaboration (PHOTOS)

Central Bank: Armenia food prices dropping, services’ prices increasing

Armenia Central Bank head: Yerevan real estate prices are inflated by about 25%

Central Bank chief: Half of those who came from abroad want to stay in Armenia for at least one year

Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin: Armenian clergy continue their spiritual service in Dadivank thanks Russian peacekeepers