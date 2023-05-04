Petr Fiala: Small-engine Czech aircraft may be made in Armenia’s Stepanavan city

Armenia is on the list of priority countries in our transformation cooperation program; that program mainly refers to assisting civil society, human rights, and independent media. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated this during Thursday’s joint press conference in Prague with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"We see additional opportunities to deepen our relations [with Armenia] in economy, science, education, research. For example, nuclear energy; energy in general. Our specialists are engaged in safety improvement work at the Metsamor nuclear power plant [of Armenia], they participate in ongoing renovation. The Czech Republic can offer as well many high-quality technologies to Armenia; for example, in smart cities. We introduced our smart city technologies last year during the conference.
"We are glad to see that our collaboration [with Armenia] in the aviation sector continues to deepen. There is a plan, small[-engine] [Czech] airplanes may be made in the [Armenian] city of Stepanavan, where an airport was built after the [1988] earthquake," Fiala said.
The Czech premier spoke also about two initiatives in the field of education. In February, a chair of Armenian art and culture was opened at a Czech university, and the Armenian language will be taught again at another Czech university.