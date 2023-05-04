Armenia parliament speaker in Ankara: We have no territorial claims from our neighbors, we expect same from them

Armenia has reaffirmed the principles of neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in its foreign policy. We have no territorial demands towards our neighbors and we expect that our neighbors will also be guided by that principle. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan stated this during his speech Thursday at the parliament speakers’ summit in Ankara dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).
"During the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague on October 6, 2022, with the participation of the President of France and the President of the European Council, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, through which both sides recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
“Colleagues, these days, negotiations of the delegations led by the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are underway in Washington on the initiative of the United States Secretary of State. Issues related to the security situation in the region, the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are the subject of discussion. I believe this is a positive development, and I wish success to the diplomats.
"Conflicts should be settled peacefully. We are convinced that regional economic cooperation can contribute to the strengthening of peace, stability and people's well-being, as stipulated by the Charter of the BSEC and the relevant statutory documents of the [BSEC] Parliamentary Assembly," the Armenian parliament speaker added.