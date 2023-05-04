News
Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Since the previous year Armenia and Turkey have begun normalization process of relations, in the frames of which certain achievements have been succeeded to record, but the unsolved problems are still many. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan stated this during his speech Thursday at the parliament speakers’ summit in Ankara dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

“We hope that in the near future it will be possible not only having humanitarian cargos crossing the land border, but open it for international traffic and trade,” Simonyan added.

“Yesterday in Belgrade a tragedy took place, I offer my condolences to my Serbian colleague and again express support to the Government of Turkey and the people for dozens of thousands human losses during February 6 devastating earthquake. In Armenia they know very well what is earthquake, and our country was among the first ones to respond to the disaster, sending humanitarian assistance and rescue group to the disaster zone.

“It is very positive that the humanitarian cargo crossed the land border from Armenia to Turkey through Margara bridge which had been closed for 30 years,” Simonyan noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
