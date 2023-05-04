Parliament chair: Armenia underlines importance of unobstructed access to sea by all means

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, to our conviction, should continue making its further efforts in apolitical, constructive, and comprehensive way based on the principle of sovereign equality. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan stated this during his speech Thursday at the parliament speakers’ summit in Ankara dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

“The regional cooperation can considerably benefit from parliamentary cooperation.

“We consider important the fact of harmonising the activities of PABSEC and in general, the BSEC with global, especially, the UN Sustainable development agenda by 2030.

“Armenia remains faithful to the goals declared by this organization. Despite numerous challenges, the people of Armenia distinctly and out loud reaffirmed its resoluteness to strengthen the respect towards human rights, rule of law, the equal opportunities in the economic and social life,” Simonyan added.

“In 2021 and in 2022, the economy of Armenia recorded stable growth. In the previous year it was more than 14%, and the trade turnover with several Member States of our organization considerably enlivened. Our economy continues showing good results due to healthy macro-economic policy and legislative reforms affecting the economic development. We have also undertaken essential reforms, which are aimed at the decrease of corruption and the rise of transparency.

“As a developing landlocked country, Armenia again underlines the importance of unobstructed access to the sea by all means, as well as values the development of the regional communication and stable transport systems. Armenia is ready to continue the unblocking of communications on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and full respect of national legislation.

“In the international rapidly changing environment, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation should be a regional moving force. Only in case, when we, the parliamentarians, bring together our efforts, will be able to overcome the common challenges and make use of common opportunities. Let us make use of this jubilee anniversary and reflect upon the lessons of the past three decades and reaffirm our commitment to advance the organization.

“Concluding my speech, I congratulate Ukraine on the occasion of assuming the upcoming presidency of PABSEC and wish the country success in their undertakings.

“Thanks to host country for hospitality and for organizing the Summit,” the Armenian parliament speaker said.