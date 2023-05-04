Nikol Pashinyan participates in a discussion at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague (live)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a discussion at the Center for Transatlantic Relations in Prague.
Earlier, we reported that Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, will pay an official visit to the Czech Republic on May 4-5.
During his visit, the Armenian Prime Minister met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.
Then the Prime Minister held meetings with the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Parliament Marketa Pekarova Adamova, and the President of the Senate Milosh Vistarcil.