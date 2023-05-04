Nikol Pashinyan and Petr Fiala sign a joint Declaration

Prime Ministers of Armenia and the Czech Republic Nikol Pashinyan and Petr Fiala signed a joint Declaration on the relations between the two countries after the meeting. The official website of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia reports.

The Declaration reads as follows,

“The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala (hereinafter referred to as the Sides) upon the completion of the high-level talks conducted in the framework of the official visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the Czech Republic,

In the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Czech Republic,

Mindful of long-standing traditions of friendship and cooperation and a strong sense of solidarity between the Armenian and Czech peoples, a rich historical and cultural heritage, common values of democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms being in the core of the bilateral relations,

Aiming to raise the bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level as well as to enhance cooperation in multilateral dimensions,

Declare:

The Republic of Armenia and the Czech Republic note with satisfaction a steady development and broadening of the political ties and express their unwavering commitment to further intensify the existing high-level political dialogue and economic cooperation at the bilateral level, as well as in the framework of the United Nations, Council of Europe, OSCE, and other international and regional organizations;

The Sides express their readiness to reinforce and broaden cooperation within the framework of the European Union initiatives, including the Eastern Partnership, and in the context of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), including but not limited to the Armenia-EU political and security dialogue as well as political, economic and sectoral cooperation, based on shared values and strong commitment to democracy, human rights, media freedom, and rule of law. The Czech Republic supports EU’s strong determination to enhance cooperation with Armenia, commends the progress of Armenia on the chosen democratic path and the principles of good governance, encourages further progress, and reiterates its readiness to assist Armenia in its reform path;

The Sides underline the importance of democratic principles, promotion and protection of human rights and rule of law;

The Sides attach importance to sharing transformation experience and encouraging cooperation of civil society members and engagement of civil society in reform process;

The Sides underline necessity to reach a peaceful and lasting settlement of all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian side highly appreciates the continuous efforts of the European Union towards creating an environment conducive to lasting peace in the South Caucasus;

The Sides regard the deployment of the European Union Mission in Armenia along the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, launched on February 20, as a substantial contribution to the strengthening of the security in the region; Armenia welcomes and highly appreciates a sizeable personnel contribution of the Czech Republic to the mission.

The Sides recognize the importance of maintaining international peace and security, inadmissibility of threat or use of force, and respect for international humanitarian law;

The Sides are mindful of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter that all states shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state and shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means. They stress the importance of all states inherent right to choose their policy course and alliances;

The Sides are aware that the question of future Visa Liberalization Dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the EU is of the high importance;

The Sides consider the European Political Community as a useful format for the European Union and its partners. Armenia praises Czech Presidency in the Council of the EU for hosting the inaugural summit for EPC;

The Sides attach special importance to invigorating the activities of the Armenian-Czech Intergovernmental Commission, aiming at strengthening the mutually beneficial economic, financial, and scientific ties between the two countries;

The Sides express their support to the further development of cooperation and regular exchanges between the Parliaments of the two countries, including through the relevant friendship groups;

The Sides attach special importance to invigorating the decentralized cooperation and partnership between local authorities of the two countries, as an additional impetus for the development of bilateral relations;

Toward this end, the Sides express their strong determination to make every effort for effective cooperation in the areas outlined in this Declaration”.